MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our streak of hot and hazy weather continues for the Gulf Coast. We are mentioning the chance for the few strong storms Wednesday evening.

After another hot day, temperatures will be very slow to cool through the evening. Temperatures likely will not fall below 80 until midnight. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There is no let up in the heat! Highs will easily jump into the middle and upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. A few pop-up storms will develop after lunchtime. We will be tracking a batch of storms that looks to roll into the Gulf Coast from the east. This cluster of storms will be capable of producing severe weather, mainly in the form of damaging winds. The severe weather threat will last from 6pm until midnight.

Rain chances will drop for the rest of the week into the Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend. Highs will reach the upper 90s. Heat index values will exceed 105°. Stay safe in the oppressive heat.