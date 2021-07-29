HEAT WAVE: Dangerous heat expected for the Gulf Coast Friday and Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dangerous heat is expected to envelop the Gulf Coast over the next few days.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect all Mississippi Counties, Mobile, Baldwin, Washington Counties in Alabama, and all Northwest Florida Counties from 10 AM Friday until 7 PM Friday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect Escambia, Conecuh, Monroe, Clarke Counties in Alabama.







An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect all Mississippi Counties, Mobile, Baldwin, Washington Counties in Alabama, and all Northwest Florida Counties from 10 AM Saturday until 7 PM Saturday.

A strong ridge of high pressure aloft will build into the southeast U.S. through Friday and Saturday setting the stage for dangerous heat. Showers will remain few and far between tonight with temperatures slowly easing down through the 70s.

Temperatures will rise quickly after sunrise Friday. Highs will soar into the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values could approach 115° in some Gulf Coast Communities. It is recommended you take caution by limiting your time outside during peak heating hours. Take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water.

The heat wave will extend into Saturday. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible, but not enough to cool us down in any significant way. The pattern will break down early next week as moisture rises. Rain chances look to get a significant boost by Monday. Temperatures will dial back closer to seasonal norms.