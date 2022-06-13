MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is baking! Hotter-than-normal temperatures look to continue through the week.

Heat combined with stifling humidity has led to heat index values from 105° to as high as 115° at times. The strong ridge responsible for this will hold strong keeping temperatures elevated. Only a few stray showers are possible this evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool with most of the evening holding in the 80s. A few clouds will stick around overnight.

Expect another hot one for Tuesday. Highs will easily climb into the middle 90s with heat index values climbing into the triple-digits. Some spots could climb as high as 110°. Rain chances will remain slim.

A few more showers and storms look to develop Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay toasty reaching the middle 90s.