Heat continues for Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – This heat is not going anywhere for Sunday!

A Heat Advisory continues for all of our area through tomorrow night with heat index values forecast to be between 106 and 112°. Temperatures right now are starting to fall but we are seeing a mix of 80s and 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Lows will only drop to the upper 70s for most tonight.

Tomorrow will be a touch cooler than today with more rain expected but heat index values are still forecast to be well into the triple digits. When out in the heat remember to limit your time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take tons of breaks, and don’t forget your kids and pets! Speaking of pets, make sure your furry family members have plenty of water and don’t let your pets linger on the hot asphalt! Those temperatures can approach 140° quickly.

Eventually, the high-pressure that is keeping our temperatures hot will move away and the rain chances will go up. This will help drop our temps a little. Our radar will quiet down overnight, but more rain is expected for your Sunday. The tropics are also quiet for the time being.