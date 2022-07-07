MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Another day with a few showers and storms this Thursday. The heat looks to build for the end of the week with HEAT ADVISORIES now in effect.

Quiet weather is expected through the evening as any showers and storms will wind down. We will be left with scattered clouds overnight with seasonably humid conditions. Overnight lows will stay warmer than average bottoming out in the middle 70s.

Friday will shape up very similar to Thursday weather wise. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire WKRG News 5 area Friday 10 Am to 7 PM. Heat index values will approach 110° in some communities. Please practice heat safety precautions. Actual highs will reach the lower and middle 90s. A few isolated storms will pop up on the sea breeze after 11 AM. Those storms will wind down after sunset.

Rain chances will get a boost for the weekend, especially Sunday. That chance will climb to 60%. Temperatures will run close to seasonal averages Sunday through next week with scattered storms.