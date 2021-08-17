Heat building this week, Pop-up storms possible

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a nice, summer day on the Gulf Coast with very few showers and storms around. Rain chances will improve for Wednesday and the rest of the week.

We anticipate the few showers and storms that develop through the evening to remain spotty and isolated. Those showers will quickly wrap up after the sun sets. Temperatures will cool steadily falling to seasonable levels. Most of the region will wake up Wednesday morning close to seasonal average. Morning lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the upper 70s at the coast.

Moisture will make a return for Wednesday and Thursday. This will lead to a better coverage of afternoon showers and storms. A morning shower at the coast is possible. Afternoon highs will be warm topping off in the lower 90s.

Our typical summertime pattern will continue with daily rain chances hovering around 30-40%. Highs will warm into the middle 90s by the weekend.