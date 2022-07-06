MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As expected, the Gulf Coast saw fewer showers and thunderstorms this Wednesday. This trend looks to continue through the rest of the week with more rain coming for the weekend.

Any showers that form will be few and far between this evening. Those showers will quickly wind down as we press ahead into the evening after sunset. Temperatures will remain seasonably warm in the 80s. A few clouds will remain overnight with lows falling into the middle 70s.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out early in the morning along the coast. Overall, rain chances will remain low for the afternoon. Temperatures will easily climb into the lower and middle 90s. Rain chances will hold around 30% after 1 PM. The best chance for a shower or storm will sit along and south of I-10.

Storms will remain spotty through the end of the week. By the weekend, moisture will surge leading to a healthier coverage of rain. Highs will run close to seasonal norms through the weekend.

TROPICS: The tropics remain quiet with no development expected over the next five days.