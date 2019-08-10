Heat Advisory: Very hot with scattered thunderstorms

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

Expect very hot conditions this weekend. We are under a heat advisory until Monday evening. This means coastal regions can expect heat indices to reach 108° to 112° while more inland communities could have values of 105° to 110°. This kind of heat is very dangerous if precautions are not taken. Please remember to try to stay inside, but if you are outside, take plenty of breaks, stay hydrated, look before you lock, bring in the pets, and find some shade. Some will get some relief from the heat this afternoon with shower and thunderstorm coverage at 60%.

Tonight we will get little relief as it will be muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow we can expect the same heat but our rain coverage will go down just a tad to around 50%.

The beginning of next week starts with lower rain chances but those increase by mid-week. After the heat advisory ends on Monday, highs will stick in the lower to mid 90s for the rest of your work week.

Tropics are quiet.