Heat advisory through tonight with dry skies

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

All of the News 5 area is under a heat advisory until tonight at 7:00 PM with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. Remember to take your heat precautions such as taking breaks in the shade, drinking plenty of water, and looking before you lock! Only very few of us will get relief from the heat with a stray shower or two at 20% coverage.

Next week is more of the same with hot temperatures in the mid to upper 90s and little to no rain chance. We will keep you updated if any more heat advisories are issued.

TROPICS: We have very active tropics; however, none are a threat to us as of now. Post-Tropical Cyclone Dorian is now just south of Newfoundland and north of Nova Scotia. It will continue its trek to the northeast. Tropical Storm Gabrielle has maintained its strength and will also turn to the northeast and stay in the Atlantic. We are also watching a couple of disturbances in the Atlantic, and will update you if any become a threat to us.