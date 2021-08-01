Heat Advisory, Scattered Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good afternoon Gulf Coast! You can expect higher rain chances throughout your afternoon with rain chances around 60% with partly cloudy skies.

This will allow it to be touch cooler than yesterday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The humidity will linger with a heat advisory in effect throughout our region from 10 am – 7 pm. Heat index values can get into the triple digits.

When out in the heat remember to limit your time outdoors, drink plenty of water, take tons of breaks, and don’t forget your kids and pets! Speaking of pets, make sure your furry family members have plenty of water and don’t let your pets linger on the hot asphalt! Those temperatures can approach 140° quickly.