Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start mild with temps in the 70’s and mostly clear skies. High pressure is in control keeping our skies dry and rain chances low.

Big picture shows high pressure in control across the Southeast bringing in a light northly wind to our area. This northerly flow is pushing most of the moisture to the coastline, meaning the humidity is/will be higher south of I-10. Because of this, heat index values will be higher at the beaches so there is a Heat Advisory in place for our coastal counties from 12 PM until 7 PM for heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees. North of I-10, the air will be drier but actual air temps above 100 degrees for most (with heat index values close to the actual temp). Either way, take all of your heat precautions today including drink water, take breaks if working outside and don’t forget about those pets! Only a lucky few will get cooled off by a stray shower or storm this afternoon.

Through the rest of the week, high temps will be near or over record territory in the triple digits for most. Additional heat advisories will likely be needed through the rest of the week. Rain chances stay low through Friday before increasing heading into the weekend. With more rain Saturday into next week, temps will decrease a little.