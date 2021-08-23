Heat Advisory, Isolated Thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with a few rumbles of thunder and mostly cloudy conditions. As we head towards the afternoon we will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We could see isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain. We have a north wind pumping in drier conditions which will bring clearer skies and lower rain chances. It will be a warm afternoon with a Heat Advisory in effect for Baldwin, Mobile, George, Jackson, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county from 10 AM until 7 PM today. Heat index values could get up to 112 this afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and have a great start to your week!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Today's Forecast

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Pascagoula, MS

Leakesville, MS

Leakesville, MS

Lucedale, MS

Lucedale, MS

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Fort Walton Beach, FL

Milton, FL

Milton, FL

Crestview, FL

Crestview, FL

Fairhope, AL

Fairhope, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL

Atmore, AL

Atmore, AL

Brewton, AL

Brewton, AL

Evergreen, AL

Evergreen, AL

Monroeville, AL

Monroeville, AL

Chatom, AL

Chatom, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL

Dauphin Island, AL

Dauphin Island, AL
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories