Heat Advisory, Isolated Thunderstorms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting off with a few rumbles of thunder and mostly cloudy conditions. As we head towards the afternoon we will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

We could see isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain. We have a north wind pumping in drier conditions which will bring clearer skies and lower rain chances. It will be a warm afternoon with a Heat Advisory in effect for Baldwin, Mobile, George, Jackson, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county from 10 AM until 7 PM today. Heat index values could get up to 112 this afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and have a great start to your week!