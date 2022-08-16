Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We have a lot going on in the weather world….So let’s break it down.

HEAT – We start off mild this morning with temps in the 70’s. However, this afternoon, highs will soar to the mid-90’s for most with heat index values up to 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity. Because of this, there is a Heat Advisory in place from 10 AM until 6 PM for Greene, George, and Jackson counties in MS, Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties in AL and Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

STORMS – We stay quiet most of the day, but later this afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will become possible at around 40% chance. Even though storm coverage will be normal for this time of year, there is the chance for a strong/severe storm or two with lightning, thunder, gusty winds and heavy rain all possible. SPC has our area under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms both today and tomorrow.

Rain chances will increase heading into the end of the week to around 60% Thursday into the weekend. The good news is, more rain means less heat. Flooding becomes a possibility as well.

TROPICS – We are tracking an area in the SW Caribbean Sea that is slated to move into the southern Gulf later this week. NHC gives this a LOW CHANCE for development currently and we have plenty of time to watch. This is not an immediate threat to our area, but is something we will continue to watch.