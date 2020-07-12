Heat advisory in place for parts of our area, isolated storms possible

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good evening!

Tonight will be muggy and warm with lows in the 70’s. Calm winds will continue overnight.

Tomorrow brings hot temperatures once again with a heat advisory in place from 11 AM until 6 PM for our MS counties as well as Mobile and Baldwin counties. “Feels like” temperatures could reach 108 to 110 degrees in the heat advisory areas, but triple digits are likely everywhere. Isolated storms are also possible tomorrow with a small chance that one or two of these storms could be strong or briefly severe.

To kick off your work week, we will keep a 30 to 40% rain chance and highs in the low-to-mid 90’s.

The tropics are quiet now that Fay has become post-tropical and are expected to stay that way for the next 5 days.