Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday, Gulf Coast!

We start out muggy and calm this morning with temps already in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. We are tracking a few offshore showers that could brush our coastline later this morning.

Throughout the day, high temperatures will reach the mid-90’s north of I-10 and close to 90° right at the beaches. However, when you factor in that humidity, it will feel like 105° to 110°. Because of this, our whole area is under a Heat Advisory from 11 AM until 7 PM today. Make sure you drink lots of water, take plenty of breaks in the shade or inside, and don’t forget about your pets! Only a few lucky ones will see a stray shower or storm to cool things down, but most will stay dry and hot. Tonight, it will stay humid with lows in the 70’s and 80’s yet again.

Through the rest of the week, temps are only going to get warmer with upper 90’s possible by the end of the week with heat index values well into the triple digits. We anticipate several heat advisories to be issued for our area in the coming days. We keep rain chances between 20% and 40% each day this week along the sea breeze in the afternoons, but no organized thunderstorms are expected.

In the tropics, we are tracking an area in the Caribbean for the potential for tropical development. There is a very low chance of this happening in the next several days, but we will keep our eye on it just in case.