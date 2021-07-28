Heat Advisory in Effect through the rest of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast is set for some extreme heat through the end of work week.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the evening. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with overnight lows falling into the middle 70s. Winds will stay light and out of the west. Most of the region will stay dry after 11 PM.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for the entire Gulf Coast region Thursday and Friday from 10am to 6 pm.

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Central U.S. will build southeast into the Deep South and Gulf Coast Thursday and Friday. This will allow an already hot pattern to get even hotter. Temperatures will soar through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and perhaps the upper 90s. Heat index values will reach as high as 112°. We urge Gulf Coast residents to take heat safety precautions over the next few days. If you are working outside, please stay hydrated with water and take frequent breaks in the shade. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible.

It will stay hot this weekend with pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances are forecast to rise by early next week.