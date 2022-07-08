MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Friday morning, Gulf Coast!

We are set to have a hot day today with scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon. We have had dry conditions to start the morning, but the rain chances will take a slight jump by the later morning and early afternoon. Highs today will quickly increase into the low- to mid-90’s this afternoon.

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for our inland communities from 10am to 7pm for heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees. It is going to be another day where it is very important to be drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks from the outdoors if you plan to be doing outdoor activities.

Heat Advisory

After the scattered showers and storms wrap up this afternoon, temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s overnight with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will bring more heat with scattered showers and storms possible again in the afternoon. Our next big rainmaker is Sunday with a 60 percent chance of rain and temperatures finally seeing a slight dip into the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Those cooler temperatures will last into next week with more wet weather ahead.

