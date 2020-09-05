Heat Advisory for coastal counties, great beach day

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Temperatures are heating up outside with index values above 107 in some areas. There is a Heat Advisory from noon until 6pm for Jackson, George, Baldwin, Mobile, Escambia [AL], Santa Rosa and Okaloosa County.

It is a great day for the beach to start of Labor Day weekend as we have low risk for rip currents. The rain chance will hold at 20% of a pop-up shower. By this evening the drier air will start to filter in with lower dew points and less humidity. We have a front passing through our area so dew points will fall into the 50s overnight with a lovely start to our Sunday.

Morning lows could fall into the 60s in some spots. The afternoons will stay warm. Rain chances will rise through the middle of next week as we slowly add moisture to the atmosphere. Models do show a cold front approaching late next week. Temperatures are likely to stay warm.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Omar is forecast to fizzle this weekend. We continue to watch several tropical waves near the west coast of Africa. Models continue to show an uptick in tropical activity next week, with one or two of these waves showing the potential for tropical cyclone development.