Heat advisory and marginal severe risk

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A sliver of relief from the brutal heat is on the way, but for tonight we get thunderstorms. Some storms early on may be strong so continue to be aware. The heat advisory will remain in effect until 7 PM so continue to take precautions to beat the heat if you don’t find rain. Take breaks, find shade, stay hydrated, look before you lock, and don’t forget the pets! By the overnight, there will be only a few showers around a 20% with lows in the middle 70s.

Tomorrow brings more heat in the low/mid 90s, but with a touch lower humidity for our relief thanks to an approaching front. The amount of relief we get will all be dependent on how far south the front moves. Right now it looks like instead of heat index values near 115-120, it will be closer to 105 tomorrow. Still, be prepared for heat tomorrow, but again, it shouldn’t be as brutal compared to recent days.

We’ll see typical rain coverage this time of year a 30% chance for afternoon pop ups. For Friday it’s mostly dry with a 20% chance for afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the middle 90s.

The little dip in humidity likely sticks around for the beginning of the weekend. Rain chances will remain low and highs will be close to seasonable averages, in the lower 90s. By the end of the weekend, we’ll begin to see more rain each day, but highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.