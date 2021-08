MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We could see isolated thunderstorms throughout the afternoon with a 30% chance of rain. We have a north wind pumping in drier conditions which will bring clearer skies and lower rain chances.

It will be a warm afternoon with a Heat Advisory in effect for Baldwin, Mobile, George, Jackson, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa county from 10 AM until 7 PM today. Heat index values could get up to 112 this afternoon. Make sure to stay hydrated and have a great start to your week!