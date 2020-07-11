Heat advisories are in effect for Saturday, Get ready to sweat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures will stay mild to warm in the 80s then fall into the middle and upper 70s overnight. This will set the stage for a hot weekend.

The story for the weekend will be the heat. A ridge of high pressure will strengthen to our west a help to kick the temperatures up locally. A few clouds will be around to start Saturday and Sunday morning. Temperatures will warm quickly out of the 70s. Highs will likely reach the middle 90s for many areas, with a few upper 90s inland. Heat Advisories will be in effect with heat index values likely to reach 108-112° at times. Afternoon showers and storms will be limited with rain chances around 20-30%.

We will transition into a normal summer pattern next week. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s with lows in the 70s. Afternoon rain chances will run around 30-40%.