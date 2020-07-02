Have the umbrellas ready to go with higher rain chances through the end of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several very warm and humid days this week, the Gulf Coast can expect a more active weather pattern moving forward.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will stick around overnight. There will be a chance for a stray shower or storm overnight. Lows will fall into the 70s.

A trough moving into the Southeast U.S and frontal boundary will lead to an active Thursday and Friday. Scattered showers and storms will be likely for the rest of the week. Most of the storm activity will come during the afternoons, but morning and overnight rain will also be possible. Highs will hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Rain chances look to remain elevated through the holiday weekend. We will transition to a normal summertime pattern next week with humid mornings and afternoon storms.