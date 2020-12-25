Hard Freeze possible for some, cold for others

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – It will be COLD tonight with low temperatures hitting around 20 degrees below average for this time of year….in the lower 20’s in our inland communities, near freezing along I-10 and mid-30’s at the coast. Our northern counties are under a HARD FREEZE WARNING from midnight tonight through Saturday at 8 AM. This means that temperatures in those communities will likely dip to near 20 degrees or below. Elsewhere it will still be cold so be sure to protect the 5 P’s! People, pets, plants, pipes and practice fire safety.

Your weekend looks to be chilly but clear with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and 60 degrees on Sunday and lows in the 20’s and 30’s. Next week we see a gradual warming trend through midweek when our next system moves through bringing us rain and cooling us back down to below average temperatures.