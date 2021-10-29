Gusty winds and clouds continue today

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off calm this morning with temperatures in the 50’s. Throughout the day, clouds will wrap around the other side of the same system that brought us severe weather Wednesday night. Thanks to more clouds, highs will stay well below-average only reaching the lower 60’s for most today. Most will stay dry but we cannot rule out a stray shower or two.

The gusty winds continue today with a High Wind Warning in place for the coast until 10 AM. This means winds of 25-35 mph are possible with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. At 10 AM, a Wind Advisory goes into effect for Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and our NW FL counties until 4 PM today.

It is still a rough go of things on the waterways too with a Gale Warning in place until 1 PM with a Small Craft Advisory taking its place from 1 PM to 7 PM this evening. There is also a High Surf Warning in place through 7 PM this evening. There is also a high risk for rip currents again today.

Tonight, the clouds will continue as the wind dies down. Lows will drop to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for most under partly cloud skies and a west wind at 5-10 mph.

We finally start to clear out for your Saturday with highs in the 60’s and lows in the 40’s. We bring back FULL sunshine for your Halloween with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s and 50’s. Should be a GREAT night to trick-or-treat! We keep the sunshine heading into next week before our next system approaches towards the end of the week.