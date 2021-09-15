GULF COAST FLOODING: Flood threat continues tonight and Thursday





MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The moisture from Tropical Depression Nicholas continues to bring a high threat of flash flooding to the Gulf Coast. Rain chances now look to stay elevated through the end of the week and the weekend.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Escambia AL, Escambia FL, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Greene, George, and Jackson Counties through Thursday evening. Parts of the Gulf Coast have received over five inches of rain. More rain will fall through Thursday.

Periods of heavy rain will continue through the evening bringing the potential for more flash flooding. Moisture will remain high through the night, so we will keep in a chance for passing downpours. Skies will remain cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.

Deep tropical moisture remains for the rest of the week. Although rain Thursday and Friday won’t be as widespread as Wednesday, there will be additional heavy downpours. Rain chances will remain elevated at 60-70%. Highs will stay below average reaching the lower 80s thanks to clouds.

Storms will become more scattered through the weekend. We anticipate a bit more sunshine allowing highs to climb into the middle 80s. Drier air will move in next week.