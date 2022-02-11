MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Beautiful weather continues for the Gulf Coast. We are tracking a cold front for weekend.

A few scattered clouds will continue to dot the skies this evening. Winds will remain light and variable. Areas of patchy fog could form by sunrise Saturday. Temperatures will remain seasonably cool Saturday morning starting off in the lower and middle 40s.

Saturday will be marked by periods of clouds and periods of sunshine. Temperatures will warm nicely with highs reaching the lower 70s. The cold front will move through during the afternoon. Clouds will increase, but rain chances remain low at less than 10%.

Get ready for a winter blast Sunday. Morning temperatures will start off in the 30s with windchill closing in on 20. Despite sunshine, temperatures will reach the lower 50s. We are watching Thursday of next week. A strong front will bring strong or severe storms the Gulf Coast.