Great Saturday, rain chances Tomorrow Morning

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! I hope you are enjoying your weekend. Today we are partly sunny with a high of 81 degrees with no chance of rain in the forecast.

Tomorrow we will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. A stationary front will build North of us setting up a cloudy and rainy week ahead. On Monday we will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers with temperatures in the low 80s.

On Tuesday, we will start heating up with temperatures in the mid 80s with 40% chance of thunderstorms. On Wednesday we will be in the upper 80s with a high of 87 degrees. The rain chances will stay around 30% to end the week.