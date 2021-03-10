Gradual Warming, Staying Dry

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are halfway to the weekend!

It’s going to be another quiet day along the Gulf Coast, but there will be some changes compared to earlier this week. This morning doesn’t start as chilly with most beginning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures will warm to the middle 70s today, but it will feel different with higher humidity and a bit more cloud coverage. Even with the higher humidity rain chances will remain next to zero.

As we round out the work-week we will get similar weather. Lows will range mainly in the 50s, highs will reach the mid 70s tomorrow then upper 70s Friday into Saturday, and rain chances will remain low as an upper-level high pressure sits over the Gulf of Mexico.

The high pressure will begin to move southeast by the second half of the weekend. This will allow for higher rain chances to return as we move into the early half of next week.