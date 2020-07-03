Grab the Umbrellas! Rain chances are looking high as we move into the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Moisture levels remain high on the Gulf Coast. Isolated showers and storms will be possible through the evening with a chance lingering overnight as well. Temperatures will be a bot cooler overnight for areas that see rain, but overnight lows will range from the lower 70s inland to the middle and upper 70s at the coast. Winds will stay light and out of the northwest.

We are set up for an active weather stretch. A cold front will slowly sink south of our Central Alabama and Mississippi Friday. Moisture will stay quite high leading to a good coverage of showers and storms. Rain will be a bit more hit and miss during the morning, but the coverage will likely increase through the middle of the day and into the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Some heavy downpours will be possible.

This front will stall out on the Gulf Coast leading to a continued higher-than-average rain chance. Widely scattered showers and storms will be the story for the holiday weekend and next Monday. The pattern will slowly begin to break by the middle of next week as the front washes out. Rain chances will drop by next Wednesday.