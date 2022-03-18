MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a stormy Friday for the Gulf Coast, things are looking up weather wise as we press ahead into the weekend.

A cold front will push through the region as we move ahead into the night. Drier air will sweep in as winds turn northwesterly. Temperatures will fall nicely down into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

High pressure will build into the region for the weekend settling the stage for picture perfect weather for some of those big events. Highs will likely climb into the lower 70s aided by sunny skies. Mornings will remain cool in the 40s. The weather is looking perfect if you plan oh heading out to the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Fest or The Wharf Boat and Yacht Show.

Our next significant weather system will develop early next week and move in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. It appears that a few strong or severe storms will be possible.