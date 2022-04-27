MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High pressure remains in firm control of our weather pattern. An increase in warmth and humidity is expected as we move into the next 5-7 days.

A mostly clear sky will continue across the region as we move ahead into the evening and into the overnight hours. A light northerly wind will continue. Temperatures will fall well-below seasonal norms tonight and into Thursday morning. Most of the region will wake up to upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday afternoon will be quite seasonable. Highs will easily reach the lower 80s after lunchtime. A southerly breeze will take shape as we move into the afternoon.

Moisture will slowly rise Friday and into the weekend as a cold front enters the Southeast U.S. and stalls to our north. Expect a few pop-up style showers and storms mainly for the afternoon hours this weekend. Highs will continue to warm up reaching the middle 80s with morning lows in the middle and upper 60s.