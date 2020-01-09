Getting Warmer and More Humid ahead of a Severe Weather Threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast remains ALERT has we track a vigorous weather system. The chance for severe thunderstorms will rise late Friday and into Saturday.

A southeast breeze will keep temperatures elevated through Thursday night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. The rain chance will hold at less than 20%. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 60s with southeast winds around 10-15 mph.

Rain chances will begin to rise Friday with the highest chance of severe thunderstorms staying well to our west. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a continued strong southeast breeze. Temperatures will jump into the lower 70s with increasing humidity. Scattered storms will develop through the second half of the day. A strong storm is possible Friday night.

The highest chance for severe storms will come Saturday. Isolated storms will begin developing around 9-10 am. These individual, discrete storms will have the chance of becoming severe. Damaging winds, some hail, and tornadoes will be possible after 10am. The severe weather risk will continue to 5-6 pm as the cold front marches east. Heavy rain will also be likely with any storms. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving important weather updates this weekend.