Getting Warmer and More Humid ahead of a Severe Weather Threat

Today's Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Gulf Coast remains ALERT has we track a vigorous weather system. The chance for severe thunderstorms will rise late Friday and into Saturday.

A southeast breeze will keep temperatures elevated through Thursday night. A stray shower cannot be ruled out. The rain chance will hold at less than 20%. Temperatures will hover in the lower and middle 60s with southeast winds around 10-15 mph.

Rain chances will begin to rise Friday with the highest chance of severe thunderstorms staying well to our west. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a continued strong southeast breeze. Temperatures will jump into the lower 70s with increasing humidity. Scattered storms will develop through the second half of the day. A strong storm is possible Friday night.

The highest chance for severe storms will come Saturday. Isolated storms will begin developing around 9-10 am. These individual, discrete storms will have the chance of becoming severe. Damaging winds, some hail, and tornadoes will be possible after 10am. The severe weather risk will continue to 5-6 pm as the cold front marches east. Heavy rain will also be likely with any storms. Make sure you have multiple ways of receiving important weather updates this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories