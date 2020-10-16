Getting chilly tonight, Gorgeous weather ahead for the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front has cleared the region bringing in much drier air and cooler temperatures. A crisp autumn chill will be in the air tonight and as we kick off the weekend.

The front will continue sagging south in the Gulf of Mexico. Some high clouds early in the evening will fade away leading to crystal clear skies overnight. Breezes will be lighter out of the northeast. Temperatures will range from the middle 40s inland to the low to mid-50s at the coast. You will need a light jacket or long-sleeve shirt if you plan on heading out early Saturday morning.

The weekend is looking quite nice. After those crisp, cool starts, afternoon temperatures will recover nicely with steady breezes and ample sunshine. Highs will reach the middle 70s Saturday and warm to near 80 Sunday. Get outside and take advantage of the gorgeous weather.

Next week is looking warmer. Highs will reach the middle 80s with lows in the middle 60s. Moisture will slowly rise leading to the chance for a few afternoon pop-ups showers. Rain chances will run less than 20%