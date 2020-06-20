Get set for a warm Father’s Day weekend, Better rain chances arrive next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most of the Gulf Coast will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will be slow to cool through the night. Skies will become mostly clear with overnight lows falling into the middle 60s for our inland spots. Overnight lows will stay elevated at the coast in the lower 70s.

Get ready for a very warm weekend. Temperatures will likely soar will a ridge of high pressure building over the Southeast. Highs will climb into the lower 90s with coastal regions in the upper 80s. An afternoon and evening sea breeze may trigger a shower or storm after 2 PM. The rain chance will stay low at 10%.

The weather pattern will begin changing Monday. Moisture levels will begin to rise through the first half of next week. This will lead to increasing rain chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain seasonable with lows in the lower 70s and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.