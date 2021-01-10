Frosty Start, winter storm moving across the South

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are having a chilly start to our day with temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s across our area. Grab that jacket heading out the door this morning!

We will have building This afternoon the clouds will give way and the sunshine will come back into the forecast! A lighter wind will stick around this afternoon.

An interesting weather system is moving across the South as there is a Winter Storm Warning from Texas to Central Mississippi. Our part of the Gulf Coast is NOT under any winter alerts and just expected to see rain out of this systems. The rain will start around midnight tonight and be off and on throughout your Monday day.

We will be clearing out by Monday Evening and have a stretch of beautiful weather to end this upcoming week with a slow warming trend and highs back in the 60s.