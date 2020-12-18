Frosty start, sunny afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your morning. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s across our region. Our winds are light so we are not seeing significant wind chill values. This afternoon we will have highs in the mid 50s with sunny, beautiful conditions.

Tomorrow we will be in the upper 50s with building clouds as we head into the evening. We have our next rain maker coming Saturday night into Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered thunderstorms. We wont see a huge cool down next week as temperatures will stay in the low 60s the week of Christmas. We are tracking Christmas weather next week with a 40% chance of rain on Christmas Eve.