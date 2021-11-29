Frosty night ahead, Warming trend this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a quiet and cool start to the work week with plenty of sunshine. We are set for a few more chilly nights with a stretch of warmer afternoons ahead.

Skies will stay mostly clear through the evening with a very light breeze. With high pressure overhead, winds will go calm tonight leading to a perfect set up for strong radiational cooling. Temperatures will fall off quickly leading to overnight lows in the lower and middle 30s. Areas of frost will be possible.

The rest of the work week is looking quiet and tranquil. We anticipate a healthy amount of sunshine. A few fair-weather clouds will dot the sky each afternoon. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s Tuesday. We anticipate 70s for the back-half of the work week.

The next significant weather feature will be a weekend cold front. This will bring in some extra clouds and a few spotty showers to the Gulf Coast.