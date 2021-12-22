Frost possible tonight, Much warmer pattern ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Temperatures are cool, and skies remain clear over the Gulf Coast. We are watching a warming trend as we approach Christmas.

High pressure will move overhead over the Gulf Coast Wednesday night. This will lead to a calm wind and crystal-clear skies. This will allow for another chilly night. Temperatures will fall quickly through the evening with much of Gulf Coast bottoming out in the middle 30s Thursday morning. Some of our inland / northern communities will flirt with freezing. Areas of patchy frost will be possible.

A light southerly breeze will develop by Thursday afternoon. This will kick a warming trend into high gear. Temperatures will rise into the middle 60s under sunny skies.

The weather pattern will remain quiet through Christmas. Highs will warm up each day reaching the lower 70s Friday afternoon and the middle and upper 70s Christmas Day. Mornings will come up to near 60.

Moisture will slowly increase through the middle of next week leading to small rain chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. The outlook will remain warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s.