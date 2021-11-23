Frost could develop tonight, Warming trend continues into Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a cool and gorgeous day on the Gulf Coast. We will add another nice day to the week as we approach Thanksgiving.

Crystal clear skies will continue to hold strong over the Gulf Coast. A north wind will begin to shift to an easterly wind through the night. Wind speeds will stay light at less than five miles per hour. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Monroe, Conecuh, and Escambia Counties in Alabama along with Santa Rosa and Okaloosa Counties in Northwest Florida.

Temperatures will rebound nicely for Wednesday. Highs will reach the middle and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. We expect just a few passing clouds into the afternoon.

Clouds will increase late Thanksgiving Day with highs near 70. A few showers will be possible into Thursday evening and early Friday morning with our next cold front. Clouds will linger through Friday with much cooler air. Highs will barely get to 60.