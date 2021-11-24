Frost Advisory for some to start, sunny this afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast!

We are starting out chilly this morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. There is a Frost Advisory in place for Monroe, Conecuh and Escambia counties in AL as well as Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties in NW FL until 7 AM. Patchy frost with near freezing temperatures are expected this morning. This afternoon, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies and no rain expected.

Tonight will be more mild in the 40’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 50’s at the beaches. Skies will stay mostly clear with dry conditions expected.

Thanksgiving starts off mostly sunny and cool, but as the day wears on, temps will rebound back to near 70 degrees for most as clouds build ahead of our next system. Most will stay dry through the day, but after sunset, a cold front will start to trek through bringing a couple of sprinkles through Friday morning. The rain should be out of here by sunrise on Black Friday.

In the wake of this front, much cooler air will move in with highs near 60 on Friday and lows in the mid-to-upper 30’s Saturday morning. Sunshine continues through the weekend and into next weekend.