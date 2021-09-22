Front passing on first day of Fall

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy first day of fall! It will start feeling like it this afternoon. We have a front passing through this morning with only a 10% chance of sprinkles. We will start out with partly cloudy skies but by lunchtime the sunny skies will dominate!

Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s but it wont feel as humid! We will be dipping down into the mid to upper 50s over the next few nights with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel nice and cool outside! A stretch of sunshine through the weekend.