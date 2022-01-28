MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will clear the Gulf Coast this evening ushering in a rush of cold, arctic air as we enter the weekend.

Clouds continue to clear the region thanks to drier air behind a cold front. Skies will remain crystal clear this evening as winds pick up out of the northwest. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Alabama and coastal communities in Northwest Florida. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. This will be accompanied by a much colder air mass. Overnight temperatures will plummet into the 20s by sunrise Saturday. Wind chills will likely fall into the middle and upper teens for many locations.

Saturday will be a chilly day despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will manage to reach the middle and upper 40s. Winds will begin to relax late in the day.

Another chill start comes Sunday morning, but temperatures will warm significantly by the afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. This warming trend will continue through the middle of next week. Another cold front will approach the region for Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring a hefty chance for showers and storms.