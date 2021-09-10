Great kick start to the weekend!

Mobile Ala. (WKRG) – It has been a stunning end to the week with sunshine and lower humidity. This looks to continue into Saturday before rain chances returning for the back half of the weekend. The tranquil weather pattern will continue this evening with light winds. Skies will remain mostly clear. We anticipate another cooler-than-average night and Saturday morning. Many locations will wake up to lower 60s Saturday.



A few spots may dip into the upper 50s. Saturday will be another stellar day for the region. Expect sunshine with just a few passing fair-weather clouds. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 80s. The humidity will remain in a comfortable range. Moisture will return Sunday leading to spotty afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances will go even higher for the first half of next week. A tropical disturbance will hover in the western Gulf of Mexico next week. The exact track of this system is up in the air, but it could lead to deeper tropical moisture and higher rain chances for our part of the coast.