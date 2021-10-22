Fog and rain clearing, sunshine ahead

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

We started off with fog for some and storms for others. The rain has finally started to move out with just some coastal showers left. Visibilities have also started to come up as the fog continues to lift. Through the afternoon, the amount of sunshine will only increase with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most.

Drier air will usher in behind the front tonight with lows dropping to the upper 50’s and lower 60’s overnight under clear skies. Winds will be from the north at around 5 mph.

We are in for a sunny and warm weekend ahead! Thanks to the front passing through, we will see drier air with lower humidity especially for Saturday. Temperatures will stay above average through the weekend and into next week. We keep rain out of the forecast until next week as our next system approaches. Midweek, we are tracking the potential for some strong storms as the next cold front moves through. It is looking like this front will bring in cooler air for Halloween weekend!

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for at least the next handful of days!