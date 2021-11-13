Freezing night ahead, Freeze Warning for some with Frost Advisory for others

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Evening, Gulf Coast!

We had a couple of cold front pass our area ushering in several rounds of cold and dry air. Right now temps are in the 40’s and 50’s but overnight we are looking at our coolest night of the season so far!

Lows dropping to the lower 30’s in our northern communities and mid-to-upper 30’s closer to the coast. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties in AL overnight through mid-morning Sunday with temps of 30 to 32 degrees possible. Elsewhere there is a FROST ADVISORY in place with temps of 33 to 38 degrees expected. It will be warmer at the immediate coastline, but regardless, cover up those plants and bring in the pets!

Moving into your Sunday we will see plenty of sunshine and will warm to below average temps in the low-to-mid 60’s. Next week we gradually warm to the mid-70s midweek with our next rain chance at the end of the week.