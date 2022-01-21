Freezing mornings this weekend, Rain holds off until next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The threat of wintry precipitation is over. Now, our attention turns to some chilly air this weekend for the Gulf Coast.

Cloudy skies will continue through the evening along with a steady and cold north wind. Temperatures will hover in the 30s through most of the evening. Skies will finally begin clearing overnight setting the stage for a colder Saturday morning. Most of the Gulf Coast will wake up to 20s and lower 30s. Enough of a breeze will stick around creating wind chills in the 10s and 20s. Very few clouds will linger.

Sunshine will make a welcomed return to the region as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will remain well-below seasonal norms with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Winds will go nearly calm Saturday night into Sunday morning setting the stage for a hard freeze. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 20s for many Gulf Coast communities, especially north of Mobile Bay. Cold weather measures will need to be taken, including keeping the pets inside, protecting your cold-sensitive plants, and dripping water through pipes.

Quiet weather extends into Monday. Another quick-moving weather system will bring a chance of rain Tuesday. The outlook is a cool one with highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.