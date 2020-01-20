Freezing mornings and Chilly Afternoons with Sunshine

Good morning Gulf Coast. As you head out the door today, bundle up!

The day starts close to freezing along and north of I-10. South of I-10 it is middle to upper 30s, however, thanks to a brisk north wind, it will feel like it’s freezing or in the 20s across the board. The winds will stay northerly today around 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 which will continue to filter in that winter-like air. Temperatures will be reluctant to climb. By lunchtime we’ll be in the mid 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. We’ll top out in the upper 40s and wind chills will be right around 40.

Typically, this time of year our highs around 60 and lows are around 40. We’ll stay well below these averages through at least mid-week. Tonight brings a likely freeze to everyone along the Gulf Coast. At the coast temperatures will be close to freezing. Along I-10 it’s upper 20s and farther inland mid 20s are possible. It will be a night to remember 4 of the 5 p’s. Keep people warm, bring in the pets, cover sensitive plants, practice proper fire safety. As for the pipes, those become a concern during a hard freeze.

Tomorrow will be a lot like today. Highs will reach the upper 40s, but it should feel a little nicer with a lighter wind. We’ll head for the freezing mark again Tuesday night.

By Wednesday we’ll start to notice some changes. Clouds will increase from the west and temperatures will moderate somewhat even though we stay below averages.

By Thursday we warm to near seasonable averages, but it comes with rain as our next system moves in. Rain may linger into Friday, but we’ll be dry by the weekend. The weekend brings close to seasonable temperatures and plenty of sunshine!