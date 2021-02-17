Freezing Morning, Milder Afternoon, Strong Storms Possible Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast! This Ash Wednesday is going to bring quite a few changes that will all be felt today.

The day begins COLD as most are starting the day in the 20s north of the immediate coastline. It also feels a little bit colder from a light northeast breeze. Thankfully, it’s a clear start to the day.

As the day goes on clouds will increase as temperatures steadily climb. In the afternoon we’ll add a slight chance for a few showers with highs topping out in the mid 50s.

Rain and storm chances will increase tonight as our next system moves in from the west. From tonight through early Thursday thunderstorms will move across our area. Some storms may be strong and isolated to scattered severe storms capable of damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Be Weather Aware.

By midday, tomorrow rain chances will come to an end and another chilly air mass will settle in, but it won’t be as cold compared to the one we are dealing with now. We get a couple of freezing mornings Friday and Saturday morning, but we’ll top out around 60 Saturday afternoon and we’ll be back to the mid and upper 60s for highs to end the weekend and the early half of next week.