Freezing Morning; Cool & Sunny Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Be prepared for freezing temperatures this morning as areas north of I-10 begin in the low to mid 20s, mid to upper 20s along I-10, then near freezing near the coast.

It will be cold through the early morning, but by the afternoon we’ll warm to the low and mid-50s with plenty of sunshine, so it won’t feel too bad. Tonight will see temperatures fall quickly, but they won’t fall as far as this morning with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Still another night though to dress in layers, cover plants, and bring in the pets.

By tomorrow afternoon we’ll go on a warming trend with highs returning to the 60s. By mid-week, we’ll be in the upper 60s before our next cold front arrives before New years.