Freezing Morning; Cool Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -Good morning Gulf Coast and happy first day of meteorological winter! As you head out the door, BUNDLE UP! We’re starting at or below freezing for most spots. Winds this morning are lighter than they were yesterday, but even at 5-10 mph, it still produces wind chills in the 20s. The FREEZE WARNING will remain in effect until 8 AM.

After sunrise, we’ll warm slow and steady, eventually to the low and mid-50s. It will feel lovely thanks to plenty of sunshine. Quickly after sunset though temperatures will fall fast once again. Most along and north of I-10 will head to the freezing mark by the time we get to daybreak on Wednesday. At the beach, it will mainly be mid-30s.

Temperatures will moderate a little bit for Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday our next system will move in bringing with it a slight chance for a few showers. Skies will then clear during the day on Friday. After the system moves away daytime highs return to the 50s and lows return to the 30s, but we stay away from widespread freezing.